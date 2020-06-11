LeBron James, Kevin Hart and More Form Voting Rights Group to Inform, Encourage Citizens

Famous for his blocking on the court, LeBron James is now turning his protective tactics to the voting booth.

Following the death of George Floyd and amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA superstar and fellow Black athletes, including Jalen Rose and Skylar Diggins-Smith, as well as other entertainment figures like Kevin Hart, are joining together behind More Than a Vote, a new organization they've founded focused on "protecting African Americans' voting rights," according to a New York Times report. James and longtime friend and colleague, Maverick Carter, are providing initial funding, according to the report.

Announced on Thursday to the newspaper, the organization comes less than five months until the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3. According to James' interview with the Times, one of the objectives of the organization will be to get African Americans to register to vote and then participate come November.

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we're also going to give you the tutorial," James told the newspaper. "We're going to give you the background of how to vote and what they're trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting."