Tennis Pro James Blake Details Being Tackled by Police After Mistaken Identity

James Blake is opening up.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the tennis pro recalled a past experience with police brutality that occurred while he in was in New York for the 2015 U.S. Open.

"I was waiting for the car to take me to the Open and just waiting outside my hotel when an officer ran up and just ran into me, slammed me into the wall and threw me on the ground, and cuffed me and had me in custody for about 10 to 15 minutes without me doing anything," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I was standing there just ready to get to the Open and they said I looked like a suspect. Turns out, the suspect was for a credit card scam they were running. Nothing violent. No reason, in my opinion, to necessarily tackle someone."

As he continued, Blake remembered everything changing in a split second. "He had me down with my face in the pavement and he put his knee in my back and was cuffing me," he said. "And the first thing he said was, you know, ‘Shut your mouth. Put your arms back.'"

While being detained, the athlete shared that his mind went to conversations he'd have with his father about what to do when interacting with police.