Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Gianna and Kobe Bryant

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 5:53 AM

Vanessa Bryant

Instagram

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote on the social network. She then gave a shout-out to the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, who she said "came through for me."

"Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend," Hurtado wrote.

She also shared footage from February of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late daughter Gianna Bryant.

"Gigi's sweet message transferred on me…So happy I can see my Gigi's handwriting [every day]," Vanessa posted.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. Seven others died in the crash, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa AltobelliChristina Mauser, an assistant Mamba Sports Academy basketball coach; Payton Chester, a player on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

Photos

Kobe Bryant's Family Album

A Celebration of Life service was held in February. Beyoncé, Shaquille O'Neal, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan and more stars attended. That same month, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. According to court documents, she is seeking "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper." 

"Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars," the court papers read.

During his lifetime, Kobe spent 20 years playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He also championed causes close to his heart and won numerous awards, including the Most Valuable Player Award, the ESPY Icon Award and an Oscar. Furthermore, the Television Academy announced on Wednesday that it had named the late athlete the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award. 

In addition to Vanessa, Kobe and Gianna are survived by Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

