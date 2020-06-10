Supergirl's Chyler Leigh Can "See More Clearly" After Opening Up About Her Sexuality

The CW
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:19 PM
The CW
Supergirl's Alex Danvers didn't just inspire a legion of fans, she also inspired the woman who plays her.
In a recent post on her website Create Change, Chyler Leigh opened up about how Alex's journey to come out as a lesbian in season two inspired her own journey with her sexuality.
"What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL," Leigh wrote. "My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."
"From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I'm still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they'd ever witnessed," she continued, citing season two, episode six of the superhero drama. "And to steal from Alex's words, that's because there's some truth to what she said about me."
"I don't hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others," she said. "It's been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can wholeheartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we've learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost."
Leigh married Nathan West in 2002, and they have three children together.
On Tuesday, Leigh took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.
"Hi friends. Today I've received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself as the person I truly am," she wrote. "Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I'm grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I'm proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart. Sending love to you all."
That post received even more support from costars and fellow actors. Melissa Benoist replied, "love you sister," and Nicole Maines said, "I'm so incredibly proud of you and I am so happy for you. Sending you all my love and support."
Floriana Lima, who played Alex's first girlfriend when she came out in season two, also responded.
"Chy, I'm so unbelievably PROUD and HAPPY for you. You are a beautiful example of a fearless honesty, and I couldn't admire you more," she wrote.
Before she was Alex Danvers, Leigh was known for playing Lexi Grey on Grey's Anatomy.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?