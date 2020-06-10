Remains Found on Idaho Property Are Lori Vallow's Missing Kids, Family Says

The search for Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan has come to an end, according to a statement from their family.

In the statement shared to Twitter by Fox10 reporter Justin Lum, it's revealed that the remains of Lori Vallow's children were found on their stepfather Chad Daybell's Idaho property. "The Woodcock's and The Ryan's are confirming that the human remains found by Law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering," Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J.'s biological grandparents, Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow's son from a prior marriage, and Kelsee Ryan, Colby's wife, shared in their statement.

The Ryan's and Woodcock's said that official statements from The Rexburg Police, The Medical Examiner and the FBI are forthcoming. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the bodies, which were discovered on Tues. June 9.

In addition, Daybell's brother, Matt, and his sister-in-law, Heather, have released their own statement to E! News expressing their "sincere sympathies" to all those involved.