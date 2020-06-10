This Is Us Writer Jas Waters Dead at 39: Mandy Moore and More Stars React

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 5:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jas Waters, Twitter

Jas Waters/Twitter

This Is Us writer Jas Waters has died. She was 39. 

The news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us writers via their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the statement read. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly." 

The creator of the hit show, Dan Fogelman, took to Twitter to express his condolences

"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Fellow This Is Us stars and other celebrities that knew Waters also took to Twitter to remember the late TV writer. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Mandy Moore wrote on Twitter, "Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones."

Fellow This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels."

Insecure's Issa Rae tweeted, "I'' never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I'll miss you, girl."

E! host Nina Parker wrote, "Wow. I just heard about @JasFly and I truly don't even have the words. I'm so incredibly sad to hear of her passing and I just don't even know how to begin to process this. I don't know what to say... this hurts. Rest in paradise Queen." 

Glee's Amber Patrice Riley shared, "I can't believe I woke up to hearing you are gone @JasFly. You inspired me so much and challenged my thinking also. I truly admired you as a writer and just as a black woman. We never got to work together like we wanted, but I'm so glad to have known you. #RIPJasFly."

Waters has writing credits on 18 episodes of This Is Us. 

She also worked on Comedy Central's Hood Adjacent With James Davis, VH1's The Breaks, MTV's Real World and Showtime's Kidding. The late TV writer also worked on movies including HardballSave The Last Dance and What Men Want

Before her career a screenwriter, Waters had her own column in VIBE magazine in 2012. 

Trending Stories

Latest News

Anna Wintour Apologizes for "Intolerant" Mistakes at "Vogue"

Supergirl

Supergirl's Chyler Leigh Can "See More Clearly" After Opening Up About Her Sexuality

Lori Vallows Children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, Tylee Ryan

Remains Found on Idaho Property Are Lori Vallow's Missing Kids, Family Says

Megan Rapinoe

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Calls for Repeal of National Anthem Protest Policy

Beyonce, Solange, 2018 Coachella

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals Officially Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Thomas Lane, Mug shot

Fired Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released From Jail on Bail

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on "Vanderpump Rules" Firings

TAGS/ This Is Us , Death , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Mandy Moore
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.