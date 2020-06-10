Fired Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released From Jail on Bail

Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting $750,000 cash bail.

E! News confirms Lane was freed shortly after 4:00 p.m. from the Hennepin County jail. He spent exactly one week behind bars.

His attorney, Earl Gray, tells E! News in a statement, "Thomas has bailed out. We are happy that he's out. It's much easier to defend a client who's out of jail. Now we can defend the case as we intended to."

On June 3, Lane was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection to Floyd's fatal detainment.

Several days prior on Monday, May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned the 46-year-old to the ground by kneeling on his neck. According to the criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Lane, who initially took Floyd into custody, held his legs down as he repeatedly cried out, "I can't breathe" and "I'm about to die."