Faith Stowers Says She Received Private Apology From Lala Kent Amid Vanderpump Rules Drama

Faith Stowers feels seen and heard.

One day after Bravo announced that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, their former cast member is speaking out and reacting to their public and private apologies.

"[Bravo and NBCUniversal] taking a stand is something we can look at and say, 'Wow. They are listening to the people. They care about black people and people of color because this is what they are doing,'" Faith shared with E! News exclusively. "They are showing that right now. That made me feel really good."

As for Stassi and Kristen's public posts on Instagram over the weekend, Faith says she was hoping for something different.

"It's not really an apology. It's a statement. I think it would have been a lot better if it was something personal because for me, it was a personal attack," she explained. "For me, I had to make a lot of changes in my life and go through a lot that a normal person wouldn't have to go through. It really hurt me emotionally so I think the apology should have matched the offense. I think it should have been just as heartfelt as their allegations were heartfelt."