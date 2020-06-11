RHONY Preview: Tinsley Mortimer Announces She's Moving to Chicago to Get Married!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 6:00 AM
Not the reaction she was looking for.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer reveals to her co-stars that she's moving to Chicago to marry on-off boyfriend Scott Kluth. Unfortunately for Tinsley, her big news garners an underwhelming response.
"Today, Tinsley told me that this is it and she will be getting married and this is it," Leah McSweeney kicks off the conversation.
In a flashback from two hours prior, Tinsley is seen telling Leah that there isn't "physically a ring," but she knows she'll be moving to Chicago to start her life with Scott.
"Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it that I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," the former High Society star notes in the flashback. "But, I know and I know that we're gonna be together and I know that we'll be making this work."
Back at the dinner table, Dorinda Medley offers up cheeky response regarding Tinsley's news.
"Well good, then you're moving to Chicago! That great. So, you can check out of your hotel finally," the 55-year-old RHONY star quips.
Of course, this comment doesn't sit well with Tinsley, especially as Dorinda hijacks the conversation to discuss an upcoming trip to the Berkshires.
"For some reason my relationship is very important at some levels, but then when I'm happy it's not important," Tinsley remarks to Leah. "Then we don't want to talk about it."
In a confessional, Tinsley reveals she expected this response from Dorinda, but is disappointed in Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps' reactions.
Watch the awkward scene play out in the clip above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
