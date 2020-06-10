Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection Including Becoming, Pose and More

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 7:45 AM
Sign into Netflix and you're going to see something different: a Black Lives Matter hub.
Announced on Twitter, the new hub features movies, shows and documentaries ranging from When They See Us and Pose to Homecoming and 13th.
"When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,' we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,'" the streamer said in a tweet. "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."
Other programming includes Kerry Washington in American Son and Seven Seconds, a crime drama Regina King won an Emmy for.
"When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America," Netflix tweeted.
After the death of George Floyd, Netflix took to social media to support the Black Lives Matter movement. "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," the streaming platform's statement on May 30 read. "We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."
Get a rundown of the Black Lives Matter collection offerings below.
The Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, released in May 2020, is part of Netflix's programming hub. Other offerings include:
LA 92
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Moonlight
Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a miniseries based on the life of Madam C.J. Walker. Other offerings include:
The Innocence Files
Malcolm X
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Let It Fall
The Spike Lee series based on the movie of the same name is part of the collection, as is:
They've Gotta Have Us
School Daze
She's Gotta Have It (the movie)
The Marvel superhero series starring Mike Colter is among the offerings. Other projects include:
What Happened Miss Simone?
Teach Us All
See You Yesterday
Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this comedy based on Barris' life. Other projects include:
Mudbound
Remastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Ava DuVernay's Emmy-nominated miniseries about the Exonerated Five at the center of the Central Park jogger case is part of the collection, as is Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now.
Regina King one an Emmy for this miniseries. Other collection entries include:
Strong Island
Quincy
The Black Godfather
Beyoncé's concert documentary film is part of the new collection. It's joined by:
Remastered: Devil at the Crossroads
Rodney King
Jewel's Catch One
Kerry Washington starred in American Son on Broadway and the Netflix staging of it. Other offerings include Barry, Miss Virginia and All Day and A Night.
The prison-set dramedy is included as one of the few shows to tell the stories of inmates as opposed to the police. Other offerings include Get on the Bus, Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff? A Bob Marley Story, Imperial Dreams and Uppity.
Ava DuVernay's documentary film exploring racial inequality is included, as is Zion: Body of Strength and Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?.
The series based on the movie of the same name is included along with Remastered: The Lion's Share and Bobby Kennedy for President.
FX's series set in the world of ballroom follows members of the LGBTQ community in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez star.
You can find the hub here, or by searching Black Lives Matter. It's also on the drop-down menu for "Genre."
