Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers in Powerful Message: "I Am Beautiful"

Lizzo/TikTok
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:51 AM
Lizzo/TikTok
Lizzo has a message for her social media critics.
In a video posted to TikTok this week, the superstar singer called out body shamers and informed them that she works out for herself and not for anyone else.
"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo said in her video message, which showed footage from her workouts. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f--king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."
"So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own goddamn body," the 32-year-old Grammy winner continued.
Lizzo went on to point out that health isn't just about physical appearance.
"Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside," the "Truth Hurts" artist said. "Health is also about what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."
Lizzo captioned her TikTok video, "If you're not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here."
The multi-talented artist later returned to TikTok to post a video of a father reacting to a comment about his son's appearance.
"Your son really needs to go and at least exercise," the comment stated. "He's gonna be the next Lizzo if he doesn't."
In response, the father was delighted, telling his son, "Oh my God! You're gonna be the next Lizzo!"
Lizzo herself responded to the comparison with a smile, writing, "Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass?"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?