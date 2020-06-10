Outlander Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts for New Travel Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Men in Kilts

Starz

Sam Heughan is here to take you on a trip. The star of Outlander has created and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham along with his costar Graham McTavish, a new travel reality series, eight half-hour episodes, is coming to Starz.

The new series will take viewers from "Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today," Starz said in a release.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Men in Kilts is described as a celebration of Scottish history and culture, with Heughan and McTavish discovering the heritage of their native country, meeting local artisans and experts and experiencing "genuine moments of awe and fascination" as they share their travels with the audience.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience," Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement. "The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends."

The series hails from Sony Pictures Television.

"We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all," Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of alternative and syndication programming for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

No premiere date was given. Get a glimpse of the series and the travels through land and sea the two take in the trailer above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
BlackAF

Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection Including Becoming, Pose and More

Taylor Selfridge, Cory Wharton

MTV Ends Relationship With Taylor Selfridge Over "Past Racist Statements"

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

See the Moment Nikki Bella Told Artem Chigvintsev She's Pregnant

"The Challenge" Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen for "Offensive Comments"

Betty Broderick, Jack Earley

The Eye-Opening True Events Behind Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

SWAT, S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T.'s Aaron Rahsaan Thomas: Hollywood Has to "Expand the Point of View" on Cop Shows

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Which Couples Are Still Together After 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4?

TAGS/ Outlander , Sam Heughan , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.