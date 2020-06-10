Outlander Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts for New Travel Series

Starz
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:36 AM
Starz
Sam Heughan is here to take you on a trip. The star of Outlander has created and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham along with his costar Graham McTavish, a new travel reality series, eight half-hour episodes, is coming to Starz.
The new series will take viewers from "Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today," Starz said in a release.
Men in Kilts is described as a celebration of Scottish history and culture, with Heughan and McTavish discovering the heritage of their native country, meeting local artisans and experts and experiencing "genuine moments of awe and fascination" as they share their travels with the audience.
"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience," Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement. "The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends."
The series hails from Sony Pictures Television.
"We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all," Holly Jacobs, executive vice president of alternative and syndication programming for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.
No premiere date was given. Get a glimpse of the series and the travels through land and sea the two take in the trailer above.
