HBO Max Removes Gone With the Wind From Streaming Library

HBO Max has made a major change to library.

The streaming service announced that it has removed Gone With the Wind from its offerings. According to CNN Business, a spokesperson from HBO Max explained that the Oscar-winning 1936 film, which takes place during the American Civil War in the South and features portrayals of slavery, is "a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society."

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," the spokesperson continued, noting that the film will return to HBO Max "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions." The HBO Max representative also stated that the streaming service plans to present Gone With the Wind "as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."