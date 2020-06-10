Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Poignant Message About “Long Overdue Change” After George Floyd’s Funeral

by emily belfiore | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 5:12 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker, George Floyd

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Courtesy Ben Crump Law

Sarah Jessica Parker is using her platform to call for change.

Shortly after George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, the Sex and the City star took to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Today Mr. Floyd is laid to rest," her post began. "However this historic march toward justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and countless others' is alive and its collective heartbeat is far stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and long overdue change. X, SJ." Parker also shared images from the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the nation, including a poignant shot of protesters gathered on the Brooklyn Bridge and a collection of their protest signs.

The post was met with encouraging remarks from some of her followers. "Thank you for sharing these thoughtful images that invoke emotion. We need to stand up, one and all," one fan wrote, followed by another who said, "Moved to tears to finally see movement #BlackLivesMatter thanks for the powerful photos." Another fan commented, "Brilliantly said."

Photos

Black Lives Matter: In Stars' Own Words

In recent weeks, Parker has been posting several images to call for social justice. On May 27, two days after Floyd was killed, she shared an image of mourners gathered around a memorial made in the 46-year-old's honor. 

"Grief. Agony. Heartache. Sorrow," she captioned the picture. "Justice. Please RIP Mr. Floyd."

Days later, the Divorce star shared a video of herself listening to Nina Simone's "Everything Must Change" as she lit a candle, writing, "Justice.............."

To continue showing her support, Parker participated in #BlackOutTuesday by sharing a picture of a black square to her timeline, captioning the post, "BLACK LIVES MATTER."

"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."

