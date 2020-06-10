Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Poignant Message About “Long Overdue Change” After George Floyd’s Funeral

Sarah Jessica Parker is using her platform to call for change.

Shortly after George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, the Sex and the City star took to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Today Mr. Floyd is laid to rest," her post began. "However this historic march toward justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and countless others' is alive and its collective heartbeat is far stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and long overdue change. X, SJ." Parker also shared images from the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the nation, including a poignant shot of protesters gathered on the Brooklyn Bridge and a collection of their protest signs.

The post was met with encouraging remarks from some of her followers. "Thank you for sharing these thoughtful images that invoke emotion. We need to stand up, one and all," one fan wrote, followed by another who said, "Moved to tears to finally see movement #BlackLivesMatter thanks for the powerful photos." Another fan commented, "Brilliantly said."