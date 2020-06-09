David Oyelewo and Oprah Winfrey Reflect on Conversation With His Son About Police Brutality

Oprah Winfreyis bringing stars, activists and other public figures together to discuss the future of the U.S. following weeks of civil unrest.

In part one of the two-night special OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here, the former talk show host was joined by Selma star David Oyelowo, who opened up about the "mistake" he believes he made in talking to his son about racism and police brutality, which he touched on in a video previously shared to Instagram.

In the aforementioned Instagram video, he shared that he used to think incidents of racism were "things of the past" but as he grew older he realized the world is "the same" as it was when his parents moved to Britain from Nigeria.

Now, in his talk with Oprah, David said he regrets telling his son to not "be confrontational" with police officers, because he realized that George Floyd "wasn't resisting arrest" when he was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. "I posted [the video] because I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son. I say mistake because I had watched things progress in some ways. And then the knee on the neck is so symbolic of so much. It's something I didn't realize that I had internalized in a way that makes it difficult for me to function. I didn't realize how deep the wounds were," he explained. "I have spent so much of the last two weeks crying."