Kylie Jenner Wishes BFF Stassie Karanikolaou a Happy Birthday With a Heartfelt Instagram Post

by Allison Crist | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 3:33 PM
Happy 23rd birthday, Anastasia Karanikolaou!
Kylie Jennertook to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her best friend's birthday, and alongside a series of photos of the duo, she described Stassie as the "rarest of all time" and "truly a gift to this world."
Even more sweet, Kylie called Stassie "the best aunty to my babygirl," Stormi Webster.
"i can't believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday," Kylie continued. "i cherish every year we've spent together and i thank God for putting you in my life. i wouldn't be able to do it without you. i have your back till the end of time. today and every day.. we celebrate you."
The carousal of photos included a number of throwbacks, starting with a snapshot from last Halloween, when the two dressed up as Playboy bunnies. There's also a pic from Stassie's last birthday, in which both she and Kylie are wearing matching knitted Chanel crop tops while golfing.
In addition to Kylie's post, Stassie uploaded a photo from the previous night, when Kylie and a few other friends celebrated her birthday in matching "Stassi turns 23" sweatshirts.
Stassie TikTok
The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!
Stassie TikTok
When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.
Kylie instagram
Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.
"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.
The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.
"babymama," Stassie posted.
"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.
"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.
Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.
"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.
"just when you thought the twin pics were over."
The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.
NGRE / BACKGRID
The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.
Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.
Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."
Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.
"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.
"out of office," Kylie posted.
"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.
"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.
"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.
The duo take a drive
"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.
Happy birthday, Stassie!
