Ne-Yo Delivers Emotional Performance During George Floyd's Funeral

Ne-Yo attended a funeral service for George Floyd at the Fountain of Grace Church in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. There, the 40-year-old artist performed a rendition of Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in Floyd's honor.

At a few points, Ne-Yo appeared to hold back tears and briefly paused. However, mourners cheered him on and encouraged him to finish the song.

"God Bless," the three-time Grammy winner said after the tribute.

Ne-Yo also shared a few words before the performance. He sent "much love and strength" to Floyd's family, as well as to "anybody that's been lost."

"Fifty states are protesting at the same time," he said at one point. "This man changed the world, changed the world for better."

Ne-Yo also said he wanted to "personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice" so that his kids can be all right later on. "I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother," he added. "I genuinely do."