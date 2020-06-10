EXCLUSIVE!

See the Moment Nikki Bella Told Artem Chigvintsev She's Pregnant

by Allison Crist | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:00 AM

A life-changing moment.

In this sneak-peek of tomorrow's season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev gets the surprise of a lifetime: Nikki's pregnant!

She breaks the news by sneakily placing a positive pregnancy test on the suitcase Artem is packing, and when he discovers it, he begins to smile cheek to cheek.

He's wary of the whole thing being a prank, telling Nikki, "No, you're not. No, you're lying."

But Nikki's gleeful smile reveals she's telling the truth! 

Artem, meanwhile, is still shocked. 

"Are you serious?" he asks. "How?"

"Well, if you want me to go through it with you..." Nikki jokes, and then the celebrating begins, with Artem picking her up and spinning around.

"It's just unreal," an emotional Artem says in a confessional. "I mean, I'll be a dad. I'm just lost for words."

Though Nikki appears to be happy that she's pregnant, she also continues to worry that she and Artem are moving too fast. Then there's the fact that her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also expecting.

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

"I have wanted to be a mom for my whole life. But everything that I planned out for the next five years just happened today. I think about how I've been feeling about Artem and our proposal and that it's too fast, and now we're gonna have a kid," Nikki tells the Total Bellas cameras. "Is Brie gonna be upset because she's gonna think I stole her thunder? There's so much going on in my head right now. It wants to explode."

Though Artem is eager to relay the news to his mom and dad—"You know how excited my parents would be?" he says to his fiancée—Nikki wants to tell Brie first.

Artem doesn't understand why at first, though it quickly hits him: "So hold on. Wait. Wait a second. You're both pregnant?"

"This is amazing!" he adds.

Don't miss the season five finale of Total Bellas tomorrow night.

