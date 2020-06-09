Black Owned Fashion Brands to Support

With an issue as large as racial injustice at hand in America, it can be hard to know where to even start when it comes to effecting change. Luckily, there are small adjustments you can make in your everyday life, such as shopping more black-owned business, that over time can leave their mark.

The black-owned fashion brands both big and small below offer an excellent chance to make a difference in the lives of their minority designers, as well as bring more representation to the fashion world. We know you'll love the finds ahead as much as we do.