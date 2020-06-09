Actress Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using The N-Word In Resurfaced 2016 Video

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 12:19 PM

Alia Shawkat, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alia Shawkat is taking responsibility for her actions. 

On Tuesday, the Arrested Development star took to social media to apologize for saying the N-word in a 2016 interview, which has recently resurfaced on Twitter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview from 4 years ago," her statement began. "I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I'm ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black." 

Shawkat continued, "I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices black people must be amplified and heard clearly."

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

"As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I'm working hard to process this nuanced access I've been afforded, and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in," she expressed. "I have been trying to understand the real definition of the word ally. It is more than simply believing in equality but to be willing to act with and for the black community. I aim to fight against these injustices and remind myself that this isn't about a title but an action to work against these systems that have protected me but not others."

The Search Party star finished by calling on her fellow allies to take a stand. "I am sorry that my ignorance has led me to this moment. I will continue to support the black community as best as I can and learn from this," she said. "We as non black people must all take responsibly for the inactivity we've been comfortable to sit with for so long- that has gotten us here. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out."

"I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand," Shawkat concluded. "And to take on this fight for justice with an active minds and open heart. I thank you for reading."

In recent weeks, Shawkat has been using her platform to call for change. On May 31, she joined a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and shared a picture of her fellow protesters, captioning the post, "BLACK LIVES MATTER ALWAYS."

"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."

