Becca Kufrin Speaks Out About Garrett Yrigoyen's Controversial Police Support

Becca Kufrin is reacting to the controversy surrounding her fiancé's post about police.

Late last week, Garrett Yrigoyen made headlines after he took to Instagram and shared a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers.

"With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn't sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well," he wrote in part. "It's important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them."

His post drew ire from numerous followers including Bachelor Nation members like Bekah Martinez and Nick Viall. But on Tuesday's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca addressed the controversy for the first time.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," she shared. "I don't align with and I don't agree with" his social media post.