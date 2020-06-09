Tan France Celebrates "Monumental" Moment as He Becomes U.S. Citizen

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tan France

Instagram

Tan France is officially a United States citizen.

The fashion designer and star of Netflix's Queer Eye series, who was born and raised in England, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the emotional moment with his fans.

"A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!!" France wrote alongside a series of photos from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center. "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," the 37-year-old continued.

France has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on his social media followers to speak out about racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. 

Photos

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

"No, I'm not saying you have to get out and protest, but take action in your immediate lives at the very least," France wrote on Instagram on June 1. "Call out racist bulls--t in your family. Stop acts of racism when you see them, and teach your kids to do the same....and stop telling Black people how they should protest."

Explaining why the comments section had been turned off on his post, France wrote, "No comments needed, this isn't a conversation."

Just days before being a U.S. citizen, France spoke to his followers about "voting for change" and shared June election dates.

"VOTE FOR CHANGE. COMPLETE YOUR CENCUS [sic]. BE COUNTED," the author urged his followers. "IF YOU'RE NOT COUNTED, YOU'RE TELLING THEM THAT IT'S OK TO NOT LISTEN TO YOU."

Just yesterday, France also spoke out about equality, writing to his social media followers, "We must all be aligned in the movement towards equality for it to be successful."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mike Johnson

The Bachelor's Mike Johnson Recalls "Baffling" Encounter With Someone Who'd Never Met a Black Person

Anok Yai

Model Anok Yai Reflects On "Racial Injustice" in the Fashion Industry

Ne-Yo, George Floyd Funeral Service

Ne-Yo Delivers Emotional Performance During George Floyd's Funeral

SWAT, S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T.'s Aaron Rahsaan Thomas: Hollywood Has to "Expand the Point of View" on Cop Shows

Buffalo, police, 75-year-old man

Two Police Officers Plead Not Guilty to Assault Charges After Shoving 75-Year-Old Man to the Ground

Emily Giffin, Meghan Markle

Author Emily Giffin Reflects On Her ''Mean'' Criticism of Meghan Markle

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support

Black Owned Fashion Brands to Support

TAGS/ Legal , Protests , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.