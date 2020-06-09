Tan France Celebrates "Monumental" Moment as He Becomes U.S. Citizen

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020

Tan France

Tan France is officially a United States citizen.

The fashion designer and star of Netflix's Queer Eye series, who was born and raised in England, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the emotional moment with his fans.

"A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!!" France wrote alongside a series of photos from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center. "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," the 37-year-old continued.

France has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on his social media followers to speak out about racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. 

"No, I'm not saying you have to get out and protest, but take action in your immediate lives at the very least," France wrote on Instagram on June 1. "Call out racist bulls--t in your family. Stop acts of racism when you see them, and teach your kids to do the same....and stop telling Black people how they should protest."

Explaining why the comments section had been turned off on his post, France wrote, "No comments needed, this isn't a conversation."

Just days before being a U.S. citizen, France spoke to his followers about "voting for change" and shared June election dates.

"VOTE FOR CHANGE. COMPLETE YOUR CENCUS [sic]. BE COUNTED," the author urged his followers. "IF YOU'RE NOT COUNTED, YOU'RE TELLING THEM THAT IT'S OK TO NOT LISTEN TO YOU."

Just yesterday, France also spoke out about equality, writing to his social media followers, "We must all be aligned in the movement towards equality for it to be successful."

