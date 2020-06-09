The Challenge Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen Over "Offensive Comments" About Black Lives Matter

The Challenge is cutting ties with Dee Nguyen.

The MTV show announced on Monday that it "severed ties with her" as a result of her "offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement."

"Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned," the tweeted statement said about Dee, who appears on The Challenge: Total Madness. "We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

A few days ago, Bayleigh Dayton, who is also a contestant on the show, shared screen shots of an interaction Dee had with a Twitter user over her Blackout Tuesday post. The social media user told Dee to "READ THE F--KING ROOM."

"All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame ass thirst traps," the follower continued. "Wake up!!! People are dying. Smh."

Dee then replied by writing "people die every f--king day."

"U don't know me or what I do," the since-deleted post continued. "I suggest u wake the f--k up and get off social media."