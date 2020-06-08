Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Vanderpump Rules Claims

Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silence.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently addressed allegations made against her by her former co-star, Faith Stowers.

For some backstory: On June 2, Faith detailed her experience as the only Black cast member on Vanderpump Rules during an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice. "It was a lot," Faith shared in part. "But I feel like now I'm in a way better position anyway, so it's fine."

Faith not only opened up about her experience with co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but also with Brittany and Jax Taylor. During Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith.

Referencing the fallout of the scandal, Faith said, "I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

Brittany addressed Faith's remarks for the first time in the comment section of her Blackout Tuesday Instagram post. The comments have since been turned off, but a Reddit user captured the comment and shared online.