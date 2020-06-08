Authors Reveal Salary Disparities on Twitter With #PublishingPaidMe

Authors are speaking up.

Amid worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd and reignited momentum in the Black Lives Matter movement, various industries are facing a reckoning over their alleged discriminatory practices and inequality. Now, the literary world has joined in the public conversation to expose pay disparities between white authors and black authors.

The public Twitter discussion initially sparked over the weekend after Beasts Made of Night author Tochi Onyebuchi tweeted, "Publishing houses, y'all BLM statements are cute but I'ma need that SAME energy when we start talking Black writers and book advances. If y'all think the receipts are bad now, it's about to be CVS on this website, and y'all don't want that...White 'allies' in publishing, if you're REALLY about that life, you've got to get ready to have some real uncomfortable convos about how much you've been paid for your books."

L.L. McKinney, author of the Nightmare-Verse series, responded, "Let's do it. Let's have the conversation...White YA authors, looking at you. Let's go. Debuts as well."

"Do y'all need a hashtag? #PublishingPaidMe," she added. "There you go."

The hashtag has since spurred a trending conversation on Twitter, with many authors joining in to share what they have been paid for their works.