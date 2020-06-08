The Flash's Hartley Sawyer Fired After Offensive Tweets Resurface

Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash after a series of offensive tweets resurfaced online.

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash," Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a joint statement to E! News on Monday. "In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce."

While the 35-year-old actor deleted his Twitter account, social media users shared screen shots of the alleged posts. The tweets appeared to be written years before Sawyer joined the show. "The only thing stopping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me," one 2012 post read.

"Date rape myself so I don't have to masturbate," stated another from that year.

"If I had a wife I would beat the hell out of her tonight lol," read a third.

Some were written as recently as 2014. "Out at dinner and just exposed myself as a racist, AGAIN," a post read.

Another post featured homophobic language.

"@stephenhanks just kidding I don't care and f-gs are fine but sports often make me snore," a 2009 tweet read.