What Happened to 13 Reasons Why: The Final Season's Hodgepodge of Stories Fail Viewers

Instead of focusing on one story to tell, 13 Reasons Why tried to tell them all. Have a whole plot about humanizing a rapist character? Done. Victim blame? Done. Try to make a statement about parental overreach and "big brother" in a school that has been home to pretty much every problem ever? Happens in the fourth season.

13 Reasons Why is a picture-perfect representation of the problem in American TV. Look at the original The Office from the UK—it ran for 12 episodes with two specials. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant had a specific story to tell and wrapped it up. The American version ran for nine seasons, producing 201 episodes. The original House of Cards was a four episode British miniseries in 1990. It became a six-season show in the US. American TV shows tend to run until viewers go away, at the determent to story. 13 Reasons Why was stretched beyond belief, taking what was once a home to solid performances by young actors and turning it into an exercise of shock and awe.

It almost seemed like after the show was called out on its triggers and introduced new warnings, the makers of the show decided to double down on exploring those topics in a determent to storytelling.