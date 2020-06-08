Porsha Williams Calls on White Allies to "Be Specific For Real Change" in WWHL Sneak Peek

by Allison Crist | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 12:15 PM
Bravo's Watch What Happens Live is shining a light on the Black Lives Matter movement with a special two-part episode, starting tonight.
Host Andy Cohen will moderate a discussion—which comes as nationwide protests continue in the wake of George Floyd's death—featuring guests The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and comedian/activist W. Kamau Bell.
In this exclusive sneak-peek clip of the WWHL special, Cohen asks the two how allies—specifically white people—should begin to enact real change despite "deep-rooted structural and institutional forces that have served to create and maintain systemic racism in America."
Williams first acknowledges that she's grateful for those who have joined protests.
"That is beautiful because, listen, the protests have gained the attention of the media which is provoking this type of conversation," she says. "But I think as white people who really want make a change in their understanding...let's go to what practical things we can do. Number one, we already know that the system is full of white supremacists, correct? So what we need to do is dismantle that system."
She continues, "And if white people are recognizing that the system has been built by them, and they're possibly the only ones to dismantle it, become a part of that. Bandwagon along with the African Americans who are saying, 'Alright, well, the police need to be policed.'"
In the clip, Williams also stresses the importance of a "type of integrity unit along with the police system to double-check their investigations," as well as legislation that prevents cops from having what she describes as an "immunity" that provides "a true protective veil around them."
"Again, I can say it all day. Other black people can say it all day," Williams adds. "But it is powerful when white people speak up on factual things that are happening in the police system that need to be reformed."
In short, she said she wants white allies to "just be specific."
"I understand it's scary to talk about these things," Williams tells Cohen. "But we need to be specific for real change, and so that when you go vote, you know who you're voting for, you know what change they can make, you know what prosecutor stands for what we stand for, and that's the way we can really begin to change what's happening here in America."
Tune into the special two-part episode of Watch What Happens Live on Monday, June 8 at 11 p.m. Part two will air tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET.
In addition to the Watch What Happens Live appearance, Williams and her RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss will take part in a discussion that will stream on @BravoTV's Instagram Live on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. ET. Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant will also participate in the talk. The panel, called Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America, will be hosted by Justin Sylvester from the E! show Daily Pop.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?