Reformation Founder Yael Aflalo Addresses Claims of "Systematic Racism" in Public Apology

Following claims of racism toward her and the brand she created, Reformation's founder Yael Aflalo has publicly admitted that she's "failed."

In late May, amid the growing unrest over the death of George Floyd, the fashion brand posted a brief statement to its Instagram account, which read, "If you want to help fight for justice right now, here are a few organizations we recommend supporting. We will be donating to the organizations above." The organizations listed were Black Lives Matter, Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, the NAACP and the ACLU.

In response to the post and among comments from others expressing criticism of the company, former employee Leslieann Elle Santiago wrote, "Working for Reformation deeply traumatized me. Being overlooked and under valued as a woman of color who worked & managed their flagship store for 3years was the hardest. I cried many times knowing the color of my skin would get me no where in this company. Yael never looked at me. She would walk pass me and never spoke to me. But would tell white associates that they were pretty. I once went to visit the shop after a couple years gone and a new black associate asked me if I honestly thought there was a chance for black people to move up in the company. And I said if youre asking this 2yrs after I left, than [sic] the answer was and will always be no. This story goes deeper and Ive always been afraid to tell it. But no more fear from me."

After receiving a request from Reformation President Hali Borenstein in an online message to discuss Santiago's experience over the phone, Santiago declined the phone conversation and shared her typed response to Borenstein publicly on her personal Instagram account, explaining that she had her exit interview with Borenstein back in 2016 and shared her experience with her then. "After a lot of heavy thought I've decided to decline you 10min phone conversation but rather hope you take 5min to read this as I do not want to give you the opportunity to hear without listening," she wrote to Borenstein in her reply message. While it's unclear when the digital conversation between Santiago and Borenstein took place, Santiago posted her reply message on her Instagram account on Thursday and Instagram account Diet Prada further publicized her post over the weekend. It appears the messages between the women were sent on Instagram, but Santiago did not specify.