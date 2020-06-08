Niecy Nash Says Police "Pulled a Taser" on Her Son for a "Rolling Stop"

Niecy Nash is speaking out.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Reno 911 star opened up about her family's experiences with police brutality, telling the publication that her son Dominic Nash was recently tasered by police for "a rolling stop."

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop," she recalled, after explaining that she's a "f--king wreck" in light of the events that have unfolded in the wake of George Floyd's death. "And then proceeded to question him and ask him, ‘You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.'"

Nash continued, "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was how did this young black boy get a car that I don't even have. And we fitting to make you suffer for it."