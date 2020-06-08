Survivor's Sunday Burquest Shares Esophageal and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Survivor's Sunday Burquest has a declaration: She's going to beat cancer again.

The Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen. X veteran took to her Instagram to reveal her diagnosis in a new video.

"You know how they say when it rains it pours? Well, it really poured on me today," Sunday said in the Instagram post. She wore a T-shirt that read, "I survived esophageal and ovarian cancer."

"When did I survive that? Well, I'm going to do it right now because today I was told that I had both, that esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It's not a super great thing, of course, and not fun to hear, but I will say that I do know that I have already survived cancer once and I will survive it again, which is why I'm wearing this shirt and saying right now I survived it," she said.