Survivor's Sunday Burquest Shares Esophageal and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 11:07 AM
Survivor's Sunday Burquest has a declaration: She's going to beat cancer again.
The Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen. X veteran took to her Instagram to reveal her diagnosis in a new video.
"You know how they say when it rains it pours? Well, it really poured on me today," Sunday said in the Instagram post. She wore a T-shirt that read, "I survived esophageal and ovarian cancer."
"When did I survive that? Well, I'm going to do it right now because today I was told that I had both, that esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It's not a super great thing, of course, and not fun to hear, but I will say that I do know that I have already survived cancer once and I will survive it again, which is why I'm wearing this shirt and saying right now I survived it," she said.
Zeke Smith competed with Sunday on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and posted a public tribute to his fellow contestant.
"There is no more enthusiastically strong, kind, and positive #Survivor than my darling @sundaysurvivor. She is relentless, and that esophageal & ovarian cancer doesn't stand a chance!! I've got your back, Sunday, whatever can make this time a little less painful, I am here for — maybe another helicopter ride!? I promise @bretlabelle and I won't have any more important convos without you! Sending all the love and healing and strength your way, but you've got all the strength you need already, #GritGirl #FCancer," Zeke wrote.
On the official Survivor site, Sunday addressed her previous battle with breast cancer.
"Besides my four amazing kids, I'm most proud of being a breast cancer survivor. After five surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiation—not to mention the horrible meds they put you on—I'm still here! It was important to me that my kids saw me as a ‘warrior,' rather than as a whiner," she wrote. "Of course, it was hard, but I wouldn't let cancer take over my life. Because of my faith, I was able to kick cancer's butt!"
