Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Admits Regrets Over Lack of Diversity

Friends, the 25-year-old sitcom that seems just as popular today as it was during its original run from 1994-2004, is still making headlines as viewers look back at the show and many of its dated aspects.

The series, which is now streaming on HBO Max, has been criticized for its lack of diversity. The criticism was there during its original run and continues as more viewers discover or rewatch the show. At the 2020 ATX TV Festival (virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic), Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman spoke about the show's lack of diversity. Set in New York, the show followed six white friends and featured predominately white guest stars with the exception of girlfriend characters played by Lauren Tom and Aisha Tyler.