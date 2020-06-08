Drew Brees' Wife Says "We Are the Problem" After Kneeling During National Anthem Comments

Just a few days after Drew Brees came under fire for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem, his wife, Brittany Brees, took to Instagram to issue her own apology.

"WE ARE THE PROBLEM," she wrote in part of a post shared to their Brees Dream Foundation account. "I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts."

She also shared quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as a verse from the Bible.

"I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times," Brittany continued, "and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it's all about...Only until the last few days , until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate…Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us."

She then asked, "How could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body?"