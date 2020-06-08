Pregnant Sophie Turner Sends Powerful Message About Systemic Racism

The Queen in the North has spoken.

Over the weekend, Sophie Turner delivered a powerful message about fighting for racial justice.

After the actress shared pictures from the Black Lives Matter protest that she and husband Joe Jonas attended in Los Angeles, a fan questioned the need for the protest in the comments section, noting that all four officers in George Floyd's death have been arrested and charged: "so there justice sooooo can we have peace now ?"

Turner used this opportunity to educate. "this isn't just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years."

She continued, "This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our believes that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."