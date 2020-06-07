Taylor Swift Says to Embrace the ''Unexpected'' in Moving 'Dear Class of 2020' Speech

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., Jun. 7, 2020 12:58 PM

Taylor Swift, Dear Class of 2020

YouTube

Taylor Swiftis sending an inspiring message to a new generation of graduate students with a heartwarming speech during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" livestream. 

On Sunday, June 7, the pop-star took the time to send her congratulations to all of the graduates this year. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, graduation season just doesn't look the same.

"I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having, I relate to that in a lot of ways," Swift said.

"When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and cap and gown... and the whole thing," she shared. "When I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on tour with my mom on rental cars, sitting on the floor of airport rugs and I ended up getting mailed my diploma."  

The "Love Story" singer went on to add that it wasn't exactly what she pictured, like many graduates viewing at home right now, but nevertheless, "I was still very proud of it." 

"I guess one good lesson to come from it is, expect the unexpected but celebrate anyway," Swift concluded her speech. "I'm so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and very proud of yourselves."

YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" also included performances by MalumaKaty PerryMegan Thee StallionChloe x Halle and more.

The special was also packed with special appearances from Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Billy Porter, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Rita WilsonDemi LovatoBillie Eilish, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Tom Brady and many more.

Watch the livestream above!

