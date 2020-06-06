J.K. Rowling Faces Backlash From Fans Over Tweets Considered Transphobic

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is facing backlash after being accused of making transphobic comments on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, the 54-year-old author shared an opinion article from a global health website titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate" and shared her confusion with the phrase "people who menstruate."

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out," she went on in her initial tweet. "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The DevEx article outlined the "many gendered aspects of the pandemic, including increased vulnerabilities to gender-based violence during lockdowns, and the risks faced by primary caretakers." The article stated that an estimated 1.8 billion girls, women and gender non-binary persons menstruate, adding that this "has not stopped because of the pandemic" and still require the necessary "menstrual materials, safe access to toilets, soap, water and private spaces in the face of lockdown living conditions that have eliminated privacy for many populations."

Quickly thereafter, the author became a trending topic on Twitter as many followers and people on social media began calling her out for her comments.