Couple Celebrates Wedding At Protest After Coronavirus Cancels Original Plan

  • By
    &

by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., Jun. 6, 2020 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A Black Lives Matter protest in honor of George Floyd turned into a wedding celebration when a couple intersected with those marching outside of Logan Square in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Dr. Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon were taking photos outside of the Logan Hotel when the movement passed by on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The newlyweds decided it was appropriate to join in a moment of love and solidarity.

In a video shared to Instagram, the couple can be seen holding hands and raising their fists to the sounds of drums and the cheer of protesters.

The couple's wedding planner, Rev. Roxy Birchfield, explained the moment to E! News.

"They were supposed to get married at Legacy Castle and it was postponed," Birchfield said.

Since the New Jersey ceremony was cancelled, the marriage minister said the Gordon's had a "micro wedding" on the lawn of the hotel instead. And for their first look photos, they posed in front of the hotel — which is when they joined in and celebrated among the protesters.

Photos

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Gordons then marched with the group to towards City Hall.

In the background of the video, activists hold signs that read, "Black Lives>White Feelings," and "Vote 4 Justice."

In another widely shared video, the couple enjoyed a loving kiss as the crowd roared in celebration.

On May 24, the bride posted a message to her Instagram accompanying a beautiful set of photos, detailing the timeline of their engagement.

"7 years ago, he asked, I said no, he waited patiently" the caption started. "5 years ago, he asked, I said maybe, he acted patiently."

Ultimately, their story had a happy ending.

"1 year ago, he asked," Perkins concluded the tale. "I said YES!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael B. Jordan, protest

Michael B. Jordan Calls On Hollywood To ''Invest in Black Staff'' During L.A. Protest

J.K. Rowling, JK Rowling

J.K. Rowling Faces Backlash From Fans Over Tweets Considered Transphobic

Justice Smith Comes Out As Queer & Champions LGBTQ+ BLM Movement

Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four Director Says He Got "Pushback" For Wanting a Black Actress to Play Sue Storm

Victoria Beckham, 2019 London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham Says Fashion Industry Has ''Huge Role to Play'' In the Black Lives Matter Movement

George Floyd Protest, Black Lives Matter Protest

George Floyd’s Life Celebrated at Public Memorial Service in North Carolina

Faith Stowers

Faith Stowers Details Her Experience on "All-White" Vanderpump Rules: "It Was A Lot"

TAGS/ Weddings , Protests , Coronavirus , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.