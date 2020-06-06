Victoria Beckham Says Fashion Industry Has ''Huge Role to Play'' In the Black Lives Matter Movement

Victoria Beckhamis taking "a step back" to focus on how she can strive for more representation and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

On Friday, the 46-year-old designer shared a statement on Instagram detailing what the fashion industry can do better in terms of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The fashion industry has a huge role to play in the Black Lives Matter movement, and I can be better. We can all be better," Beckham shared. "It starts with representation, both within our business and who we work with externally."

She continued, "At Victoria Beckham, we have always striven to be inclusive, but we need to look inwards and be better. As a first step, we've set up an internal working group to look at everything from our teams and talent to our casting, suppliers, and partners." She explained that the team will hold her business "accountable and ensure" as their short and long-term actions are executed.