The Get Down's Justice Smith Comes Out as Queer, Champions LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Movement

The Get Down star Justice Smith came out as queer in a powerful Instagram post Friday night, also announcing that he's dating 25-year-old Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe, sharing an adorable photo of the couple kissing.

"@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans," the 24-year-old actor began. "We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,' ‘Black Queer Lives Matter,' ‘All Black Lives Matter'. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added."

Smith then used his platform to champion the black queer community by teaching his 360,000 followers about impactful allyship.

"I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black," he continued. "If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black."