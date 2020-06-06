7-Year-Old Gives Moving Speech During Peaceful Protest in New York

Lakyia Jackson says that her seven-year-old daughter, Wynta-Amor Rogers, just wants her voice to be heard. And after videos of the first-grader protesting have gone viral, her message is being shared around the world.

On Wednesday, a clip of the young protester shared by the LI Herald garnered attention, as the young activist marched with determination, chanting, "No Justice, No Peace." Currently, the video has been viewed over 22 million times.

And in a video posted by Newsday on Thursday, Rogers is seen giving an optimistic speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Merrick, NY.

"So for my message for people," Rogers began. "I just want y'all to be strong, we can get through this. And whoever is like, homeless, we got you, just call us."

When asked why she was marching, the Roosevelt Children's Academy student had a noble answer.

"I just want everybody to get along," the child replied. "I want us to be a good New York community. If we get through with this, we can fight this."