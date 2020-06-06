Sesame Street and CNN's Town Hall Deliver Powerful Message About Racism

On Saturday morning, CNN and Sesame Street joined forces to educated kids and adults about important issues with an hour-long special titled: Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families.

The show touched on topics such as racism and the recent nationwide protests, which have been in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and in light of George Floyd's death—who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

Kicking things off, Elmo and his dad Louie delivered a powerful message about racism.

"Daddy, Elmo doesn't understand. What's happening, why are these people together," Elmo asked and learned from his dad that people are gathered around because they're protesting. "Protest? Elmo doesn't understand. What's a protest?"

Louie explained, "A protest is when people come together to show they are upset and disagree about something. They want to make others aware of the problem. Through protesting, people are able to share their feelings and work together to make things better. They make signs like this... I'm bringing my sign to the protest at the community center later."