Michael Jordan Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality Causes

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 5, 2020 2:49 PM
Michael Jordan is donating $100 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a statement released by his manager Estee Portnoy, it was announced that Jordan and the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the course of the next 10 years. "Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," the statement begins. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."
It continues, "The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."
"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," they share.
According to the statement, the money will go to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial inequality, social justice and greater access to education."
The basketball star is among the numerous celebrities who have showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by opening their wallets or participating in the global marches. To see who else has made sizable donations, check out the gallery below.
The rapper's rep told multiple outlets that he donated $2 million in relation to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. West also set up a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.
The actress and humanitarian donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She shared in a statement, "Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."
On June 3, the singer announced he would match any donations to the ACLU up to $100,000.
The rapper donated more than $10,000 to the Restoring Justice organization.
The singer has supported various causes including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim The Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions and Black Lives Matter. "My initial contributions are $100,000 to the various organizations I have included," Halsey shared. "I encourage you and my peers to contribute whatever you can. Every amount counts!!!!!"
In an Instagram Story, the rapper revealed his donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund.
"I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and the @ACLU in support of them, and I hope you will join me if you are able," the talk show host shared on Twitter. "#BlackLivesMatter."
"I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others," the "Adore You" singer shared on social media. "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER."
"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," the Cravings author shared on Twitter before raising her donation to $200,000.
After the actor revealed he matched "and then much more" a donation for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a chain of donations began from actors like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Twitter that she chose to donate $11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund due to her role as detective Rosa Diaz on the police comedy.
Bad Robot Productions and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced charitable donations to a number of organizations "committed to anti-racist agendas." They also announced a pledge of $10 million over five years to various organizations.
The Hollywood couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that strives for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education.
"Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful. Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the Black Lives atter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organisations that help the movement," the YouTube star shared online.
The singer matched a $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, made by rapper Noname. Kehlani, G-Eazy and Cynthia Nixon soon followed.
The band announced on social media that they were donating $25,000 to Black Lives Matter Nashville, Campaign Zero and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The Grammy winner donated a total of $500,000 to various causes including National Bail Out, The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
