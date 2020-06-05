Rachel Lindsay Sounds Off on Drew Brees' Apology, Hannah Brown & More

Actions speak louder than words.

On Friday, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay virtually stopped by Daily Pop and shared with E!'s Nina Parker her thoughts on Drew Brees' apology, whether she's heard from Hannah Brown since her N-word controversy and more.

On Wednesday, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Saints quarterback was asked to revisit Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest against police brutality in 2016. During the discussion, Drew said he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." This comment sparked backlash for Drew, including criticism from fellow athletes LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty.

By Thursday, Drew apologized on social media.

Although Rachel said she wouldn't criticize Drew's sincerity, she did have a few things to say about the execution of the apology.

"I'm not one to critique someone's apology as far as the sincerity of it," Rachel relayed. "But I think if you look at the totality of what he's said, back from when Kaepernick first took a knee four years ago to what he said yesterday to what he said now, I think he's kind of shown who he is at this point."

Furthermore, Rachel noted that she isn't "a fan of you apologizing through words." Following his remarks, the NFL star took to Instagram and shared a written apology alongside a picture of a black person and a white person holding hands.