Meghan Markle Reveals Touching Tribute to Son Archie in Message About Coronavirus

by emily belfiore | Fri., Jun. 5, 2020 10:05 AM
Meghan Markleis paying tribute to her son Archie Harrison.
On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex showed her support for Mayhew, a U.K. animal welfare charity that she became patron of in January 2019, by writing the forward for the organization's annual review. In it, she touched on how the coronavirus deeply impacted the animal community and revealed that she made a special gesture in honor of her and Prince Harry's 13-month-old son.
"As I write, the COVID-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilizing the lives of countless families across the U.K. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times," her statement began. "What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew's mission was made for moments like these. It's not just about cats and dogs; it's about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community."
"In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this. Mayhew's work providing animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient," Markle continued, adding that the organization's foster program "is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet."
To conclude her message, the Suits alum shared that she decided to sponsor a dog in Archie's name. "As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need," she said. "I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all."
In recent days, Markle has been using her platform to speak out on recent events. Earlier this week, she delivered a virtual commencement address to the graduates of Immaculate Heart High School, where she also gave a moving speech about the death of George Floyd.
Toby Melville /PA Wire
"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating," she said, admitting that she "wasn't sure" how to address it at first. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."
She continued, "Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."
Empowering the class of 2020 to make a difference, Markle included a quote from her former teacher Ms. Pollia, "'Always remember to put others' needs above your own fears,'" she recounted. "And that has stuck with me through my entire life, and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before."
