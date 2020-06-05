Inside Kate Spade's Legacy of Confidence, Optimism and Inclusion 2 Years After Her Death by Suicide

Some of the greatest champions of our individual identities can end up being people we've never even met.

Athletes, actors, musicians and authors are among those whose actions and words end up inextricably linked to our own experiences, sheerly by being themselves—and fashion designers can play a similar role.

Kate Spade was one of those designers.

Her clothing, accessories and home goods—what she designed and what carried her name for years after she parted ways with her eponymous brand in 2007—weren't necessarily of the style that makes a person stand out as an iconoclast or fashion rule-breaker. But they were the relatively attainable kind of upscale items that could help make a woman feel polished and put together, like someone who doesn't just belong in the room but is there to lead the meeting.

And not just a woman who looked like Spade.