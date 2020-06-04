Officers Charged in George Floyd's Death Appear in Court for Arraignment

Three former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been arraigned in Minnesota.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, one day after being arrested.

During their arraignment, Alexander Keung's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, claimed that Kueng told officers, "You shouldn't do this." He also noted that the day George Floyd died was only Keung's third full shift as a police officer. In consequence, Plunkett requested bail be set at $200,000.

Similarly, Lane's attorney Earl Gray requested "reasonable bail" as the 35-year-old attempted to give CPR and he had only been working in the police force for four days.

According to the criminal complaint, both Lane and Keung held Floyd's back and legs down, even after "Mr. Floyd said 'I'm about to die.'"

As for Thao, his attorney Robert Pauley asked for bail to be set at $200,000, citing the 34-year-old's cooperation with the investigation.

Judge Paul Scoggin set bail for all three former officers at $1,000,000 unconditional, $750,000 with conditions. In addition, the men are required to work in no law enforcement capacity, surrender firearms, void firearm permits and have no contact with victims family. Should they leave the state, they agree to waive extradition.