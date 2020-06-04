Selma Blair and Son Pay Tribute to George Floyd With 8-Minute, 46-Second Memorial

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit
Selma Blair took to Instagram to share how she and her son, Arthur, are honoring George Floyd.
The 47-year-old actress said they "stood outside for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to just think of what George Floyd means for each of us from where we are."
"What he represents also," she added. "After a conversation again today about race and fear and sometimes insurmountable financial challenges, of black lives...we finally looked at each other after this memorial of 8:46, and he said, 'You wouldn't live if that happened to me.'"
Blair said her 8-year-old son "is mostly right." However, she said she would devote her life to fighting against injustice.
"But I would stand up for people like him for the rest of my life," she continued. "Would devote my life to nurturing a better future. That is what I want for the now and the future of our lives. Black lives. This is what mothers of black lives live with. The sons and fathers and friends. Black lives. And this grief and concern have pushed me into truly acknowledging and doing everything I can to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism. When I looked on the internet, I saw what we had been hoping for at least... some justice... the 4 cops have been charged. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
Floyd died on May 25 at the hands of police. Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and was arrested. He is facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest—J.A. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao—are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. They have been arrested and fired, as well.
In a report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd's manner of death as a homicide and his cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
Many celebrities have been calling for justice and attending protests around the world. In addition, several stars are attending a memorial service for Floyd at Minneapolis' Trask Word and Worship Center at North Central University on Thursday.
According to NBC News, a second memorial service is set to be held in North Carolina on Saturday. In addition, the news organization reported a viewing of Floyd's body is scheduled to be held at the Fountain of Grace Church in Houston on Monday followed by a funeral service on Tuesday.