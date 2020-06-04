Alicia Keys Shares Empowering Tribute to Her "Unstoppable" 5-Year-Old Son

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 4, 2020 11:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Alicia Keyshas shared a moving message to her young son. 

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues forward in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Grammy-winning songstress took to social media with an empowering tribute to her and husband Swizz Beatz's 5-year-old son, Genesis

"My beautiful baby boy/So curious and pure/Yet SO clear about what you don't want," the poem began. "'NO!' you say with vigor/When you don't like something going on in your small but powerful 5-year-old-world⁣/I hope that never changes⁣."

"I hope that inner strength and fire ⁣never extinguishes⁣," she continued. "And you never feel the sway to fit in⁣ or be silenced⁣/I have a STRONG feeling you won't/That's just not the fabric from which u came⁣."

"Look at you," she commanded. "Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Wisdom keeper, Re-shaper, Change maker...My Beautiful Baby Boy⁣/You are unstoppable!!!⁣"

The famous mom concluded with, "#Blacklivesmatter Link in my bio for ways you can stay involved."

Along with the poem, the star also shared two photos of her smiling little one—one of him building a tower and another of him playing in a puddle. 

The couple, who have been married for almost a decade, are parents to Genesis and their older son, 9-year-old Egypt, as well as co-parents to Beatz's son from his previous marriage. 

Photos

15 Things to Know About Alicia Keys

Days earlier, Keys shared some more inspiring poetry that served as a personal prayer in these times.  

"Please place the light in the hearts that feel darkness/Place the wings on the back of those that feel hopeless/Place love in the souls of the ones that are heartless/There's no stopping us/Ain't no stopping us," she wrote. 

"We need more than poems. We need deep systemic change," Keys said on Instagram. "⁣But when I wrote these words it was a little prayer that I personally needed. Maybe u do too. ⁣We won't let up!"

As the songstress told The Guardian in 2016, "Musicians have a really big part to play in spreading messages because they're able to reach a large portion of people on an emotional level. Artists reach people at their heart; it's the only time we meet in one place and put our differences aside. When you're in a forum listening to music, all you feel in that moment is love and the understanding."

Trending Stories

Latest News
George Floyd

George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Announced During Minneapolis Service

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry Reflects on Growing Up Biracial in Moving Message

Tinashe

Tinashe Shares the "Incredible" Moments She's Witnessed at Black Lives Matter Protests

Jake Paul, CamCon 2018

YouTuber Jake Paul Charged With Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly

Tinashe's Experience at Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protests

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo Questions the Presence of "Machine Guns" at Black Lives Matter Protest

Should Social Media Sites Be Able to Police Comments?

TAGS/ Alicia Keys , , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.